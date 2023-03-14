JOHNSON CITY - Phyllis Dilworth Briscoe, 88, of Johnson City, TN, died March 10, 2023, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born in Birmingham, AL, to the late George and Lucile Dilworth, and lived most of her life in Atlanta, GA, prior to relocating to Johnson City eight years ago.

