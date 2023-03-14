JOHNSON CITY - Phyllis Dilworth Briscoe, 88, of Johnson City, TN, died March 10, 2023, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital following a brief illness.
She was born in Birmingham, AL, to the late George and Lucile Dilworth, and lived most of her life in Atlanta, GA, prior to relocating to Johnson City eight years ago.
She was educated at Brown High School in Atlanta as well as Young Harris College in Young Harris, GA.
Mrs. Briscoe was a homemaker, a wonderful hostess, and a talented cook. Her family holds wonderful memories of her biscuit making lessons and of receiving special deliveries of her lemon pound cake.
She loved collecting recipes, reading and planning fun trips for her grandchildren.
During her time in Georgia, she was very active in the Methodist church. She was a church volunteer and mentor in the Titus 2 Mentoring program that connects older women with younger women to encourage and challenge one another in their walk with Jesus. In Johnson City, she was a member of Munsey Memorial UMC.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Tom Briscoe, and one sister, Clemmie Dilworth Walker.
Survivors include: her son, David Briscoe, and his wife Valentina, of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Joy Clifton, and her husband Corky, of Johnson City; three grandchildren, Zachary Clifton, of Johnson City, and Meredith and Olivia Clifton, both of Nashville.
The family of Phyllis Dilworth Briscoe will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to Clemmie’s House, a ministry for women in need of shelter. Clemmie’s House was named in memory of Mrs. Briscoe’s sister, Clemmie Walker. The web address for Clemmie’s House is clemmieshouse.org.