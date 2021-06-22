Phyllis Audrey Elliott Edens, age 88, formerly of State Line Road, Elizabethton died at the Sycamore Springs Assisted Living Center, Elizabethton last Saturday evening, June 19, 2021. Born in Bristol, VA on April 15, 1933, Mrs. Edens was the daughter of the late James Ray Elliott, Sr. and widow of the late
J. Frank Edens, Jr. of Elizabethton. She was the niece of the late Maude Elliott-Osborne of Hampton’s Tiger Valley Community and granddaughter of Charles and Maude Blevins originally of Carden’s Bluff and later of Lynn Valley.
Mrs. Edens was a well-respected teacher in the Carter County School System for 36 years beginning at Tiger Valley Elementary School for her first two years, followed by her tenure at Hampton High School for the remainder. She held a B.S. degree from East Tennessee State University and also attended King College in the 1950’s. She was a member of Valley Forge Christian Church.
In addition to the aforementioned relatives, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mrs. Rondah (Kathlyn) Riddle and Mrs. Lawrence (Frances) Williams; two brothers, Retired Sgt. Major, James Ray Elliott, Jr., and Dr. Glen D. Elliott, and also a half brother, Howard Elliott.
She is survived by her two sons, Barton Edens of Race Street, Elizabethton and Joseph Kent Edens, State Line Road. Two half brothers, Kenneth Elliott, St. Petersburg, FL and Len Crutcher, Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, and a half sister, Karen Karchem, Chatsworth, CA. A number of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends at Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home this Friday evening, June 25th from 6:00 until 9. The funeral service for Mrs. Edens will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the funeral home chapel with Mr. David Siebenaler, Minister officiating. Special music will be presented by her brother, Len Crutcher. A graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be Bobby McGee, Keith Whitehead, Jon Ruetz, Eryc Riddle, Tony Elliott, Bryan Williams, Chris Range and Chris Galliher. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Victor Hopson, Larry McKinney, Carroll Glover, John Odom, Bobby Stout, William Lindberg, and Sidney Smithdeal.
The Edens family expresses its utmost sincere gratitude to all the caregivers and staff at Sycamore Springs Senior Living, who also sincerely loved and devoted their full care to Mrs. Edens throughout her 2.5 year residence there.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Edens requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or Gideons International.
Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements and online condolences can be shared on its website at www.hathawaypercy.com