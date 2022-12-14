“It is not the destination that’s important, it’s the journey”

JONESBOROUGH - Phyllis Holmes was born in Elizabethton, TN, to Thomas O. Morgan and Nancy Elizabeth Houser, on June 2, 1944. Phyllis died of interstitial lung disease on December 10, 2022 at 3:42AM, at home in Jonesborough, TN, holding her husband’s hand. She told him she was ready and that she loved him, and he told her he always loved her. She smiled and let this life pass.

Trending Recipe Video