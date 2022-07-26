JOHNSON CITY - Phyllis Ann Hamm, age 65, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
A lifelong native of Johnson City, Phyllis was born December 14, 1956, to the late William and Ruby Hyatt Tester. She was of the Baptist faith.
Phyllis will always be remembered as a selfless person who would help anybody. She had a giving, forgiving, and loving heart. She loved horses and above all else, she loved her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Roger Hamm; granddaughter, Victoria “Tori” Jones; sister, Mary Oliver; brother, James "Jimmy" Tester; and nephews, Mark Tester and Wayne Oliver.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Amy Jones, Christopher Jones, Taneeka Salas, and Thomas (and Heather) Hubbard; grandchildren, Adriana Salas, Joseph Salas, Thomas Hubbard III, Harleigh Marie Hubbard, Angel Yoakley, Erica "Ryleigh-Ann" Burgner, Emma Isaac, and Emerson Jones; great-grandchildren, Clayton Yoakley and Saturn Yoakley; nephew, James Tester; niece, Sherry (and Bob) Jones; and former husbands, Thomas Edward Hubbard and Charles Jones.
The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, with a burial following at 2:00 pm at Monte Vista Memorial Park. There will be a procession to the cemetery, those wishing to participate are asked to please meet at the funeral home by 1:50 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family through the donation link under the obituary page to help offset expenses.