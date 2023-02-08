I stand silently before the Lord, waiting for Him to rescue me. For salvation comes from Him alone. Yes, He alone is my Rock, my rescuer, defense, and fortress. Why then should I be tense with fear when troubles come? Psalm 62:1-2
JOHNSON CITY - Phyllis Ann Gourley Eorgan, 85, of Johnson City, passed away from this life on Sunday, February 5th, surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was adored by everyone that knew her. Phyllis was a native of Limestone, TN, and the daughter of Flora Mae and Samuel Alfred Gourley. She was a devout follower of Jesus Christ and a member of First United Methodist Church in Johnson City. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Linda Jaynes, and brothers, John Gourley and Samuel Gourley.
Phyllis graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Knoxville and began what would become an illustrious career as a nationally recognized critical care nurse and educator. She was a pioneer in developing and implementing critical care education in northeast Tennessee. She brought recognition to Mountain States Health Alliance (now Ballad Health) and the state of Tennessee through her research on cough CPR and the perfection of this technique for patients to self-administer when experiencing life-threatening dysrhythmias. During her career, she also developed and implemented the first critical care course for nurses in northeast Tennessee, teaching critical judgment skills which are essential in the care of intensive care patients.
Her work was published in the industry journal Critical Care Nurse. She was invited to present at the Mayo Clinic National Nursing Conference while carrying out her usual work assignments as a critical care educator for MSHA. She was also instrumental in organizing a critical care course called "Beyond the Basics," an annual education event for nurses.
Phyllis was the model of professionalism and dedication to the practice of nursing, promoting harmony and sharing of knowledge. She was an inspiration to her students, coworkers, and family, always encouraging those around her to be the best they could be. Many of the nurses she educated and inspired continue to carry on her legacy of excellence and her enthusiastic desire for learning.
She was a Registered Nurse (RN) and a Critical Care Registered Nurse (CCRN), a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses (AACN), Northeast Tennessee Chapter of AACN, and Tennessee and American Nurses Associations. She received several awards during her nursing career including the Nurse of Distinction Award in 2001 from the Tennessee Hospital Association. She retired from Mountain States Health Alliance in 2006 and enjoyed living life with her family and friends.
Phyllis leaves a large and tight-knit family to cherish her memory, including her husband, Tom Eorgan; children, Cyndi Bailey and husband Joe; Alisa Bailey and husband Keith; Sha Reid; Dawn Yoder and husband Joe; Thomas Eorgan and wife Cortny; and Chris Huggler and wife Paige. She was blessed with an abundance of grandchildren who loved her dearly: Nicole and Elizabeth Bailey; Alexandra Payne and husband Michael; Kelsey Bailey; Hailey Reid; Taylor and Austin Yoder; Sunny Roan Eorgan; and Gabby and Gracie Huggler. Most recently, she welcomed a great-granddaughter, Andrea Payne.
In the spirit of her life's work, donations can be made to the Phyllis A. Eorgan Nursing Scholarship Fund c/o ETSU College of Nursing, Attn: Anne Godfrey, P.O. Box 70617, Johnson City, TN 37614.
A celebration of a life well lived will be held on Sunday, February 12th at 2pm at First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring Street, Johnson City, with Rev. Jodie Ihfe officiating. An informal receiving of friends will immediately follow in the church parlor.
The family wishes to thank the nurses, physicians and staff at Johnson City Medical Center, many of whom she taught, for their compassionate care of Phyllis in her final days.