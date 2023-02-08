I stand silently before the Lord, waiting for Him to rescue me. For salvation comes from Him alone. Yes, He alone is my Rock, my rescuer, defense, and fortress. Why then should I be tense with fear when troubles come? Psalm 62:1-2

JOHNSON CITY - Phyllis Ann Gourley Eorgan, 85, of Johnson City, passed away from this life on Sunday, February 5th, surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was adored by everyone that knew her. Phyllis was a native of Limestone, TN, and the daughter of Flora Mae and Samuel Alfred Gourley. She was a devout follower of Jesus Christ and a member of First United Methodist Church in Johnson City. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Linda Jaynes, and brothers, John Gourley and Samuel Gourley.

