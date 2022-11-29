Phyllis Ann Barnett Dugger, age 82, passed away peacefully on November 28th, 2022.
Born on December 9th, 1939 and raised in Johnson City, TN, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Robert and Verna Barnett.
Phyllis had an incredible sense of humor, an infectious laugh, and charmed everyone who had the pleasure of her company. She was also known to break into song at a moment’s notice. Phyllis loved her family and was at the center of so many family gatherings over the years, always making any celebration memorable with her wit and candor. She was a devoted friend and developed strong, enduring friendships throughout the years. She loved watching her soaps, dining out with family & friends, breakfasts with her best friend, Pam reading, and Elvis Presley. Phyllis loved being a grandmother to her granddaughter and doted on her two great-grandsons. She was of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was also preceded in death by her husband Homer Dugger, her brother Frank Barnett, her daughter Teena Jordan Hopson, and great-granddaughter Paislee Gouge.
Phyllis is survived by her sister Gladys Stiltner (Mac) of Johnson City, TN, her granddaughter Sydney Gouge (Dakota) of Unicoi, TN with great-grandsons Brayden & Braxton Gouge, her sister-in-law Susie Barnett of Bristol, TN, her best friend Pam Fall of Johnson City, TN as well as many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Burial will be at Monte Vista Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Dugger family. 423-928-2245
