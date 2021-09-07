ELIZABETHTON - On the morning of Thursday, September 2, 2021, Phyllis Angelina White, age 78, of Elizabethton, TN passed away at Life Care Center of Elizabethton. Phyllis was born on October 10th, 1943 to Roy and Gladys McCourry in Unicoi County, TN. Phyllis met and fell in love with Gary M. White and the couple married in 1962. The couple enjoyed traveling across the globe in service of the United States Navy. Their oldest son, Gary Jr. was born while they were deployed in Spain and their youngest son, Shannon Eugene came into the world during their deployment to Norfolk, Virginia. The White’s lived many years in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Charleston, SC, Ayden, NC, Miami, FL and finally returning home to East Tennessee. Phyllis was dedicated to family and avidly researched their family trees. Phyllis had a big heart and loved animals. She enjoyed working in vet clinics and caring for many strays.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Gary, of the home; two sons, Gary Grindstaff and wife Evans and Shannon and Grindstaff and wife Ailyn and four loving grandchildren, Rhodes White, Tristan White, Rhodes August White and Angel White.
A funeral service to honor the life of Phyllis Angelina White will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Chris Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 1:00 P.M. and 2:00 P.M. prior to the service on Saturday.
The graveside service and committal will follow the funeral service on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in the Ritchie Cemetery, Elizabethton. Pallbearers will be selected by family and friends.
