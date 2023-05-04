JONESBOROUGH - Phoebe-Jo Garrison (82), beloved wife of Thomas Lamar Garrison of Jonesborough, Tennessee, was reunited with members of her eternal family in heaven on May 3, 2023.
Born Phoebe-Jo McElroy on April 26, 1941, to Joseph and Mildred (nee Pike) McElroy in Hamburg, Iowa, Phoebe-Jo will be best remembered for her love of music and singing—a talent she was so happy to have passed down to her grandchildren. A gifted pianist, she found joy in sharing her faith with others through song, both in church and at any available piano she came across. As Lamar's wife, she helped raise two sons, Greggory Allen and Jeffrey Lane, both of whom she was immensely proud. She had a cherished daughter-in-law, Magdalena, and three adored grandchildren, Matilda Renee, Amelia Rose, and Jonathan Thomas, who meant the world to her.
As a lifelong devoted servant of the Lord, Phoebe-Jo is now free from the burdens of her illness-ravaged earthly body. She has joined the heavenly choir, raising her voice in praise to her Lord and Savior alongside her son Gregg and the rest of her extended family.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Hales Chapel Christian Church with Minister Ken Overdorf and Minister Jeff Newbert officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM Saturday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Hales Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Scott Phillips, Pat Tester, Brian Baughn, Brad Shoemaker, Jamie McKinney and Jeff Fleenor.