JONESBOROUGH - Phoebe-Jo Garrison (82), beloved wife of Thomas Lamar Garrison of Jonesborough, Tennessee, was reunited with members of her eternal family in heaven on May 3, 2023.

Born Phoebe-Jo McElroy on April 26, 1941, to Joseph and Mildred (nee Pike) McElroy in Hamburg, Iowa, Phoebe-Jo will be best remembered for her love of music and singing—a talent she was so happy to have passed down to her grandchildren. A gifted pianist, she found joy in sharing her faith with others through song, both in church and at any available piano she came across. As Lamar's wife, she helped raise two sons, Greggory Allen and Jeffrey Lane, both of whom she was immensely proud. She had a cherished daughter-in-law, Magdalena, and three adored grandchildren, Matilda Renee, Amelia Rose, and Jonathan Thomas, who meant the world to her.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.