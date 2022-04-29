ELIZABETHTON - Phillis F. Worley, age 71, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. She was born in Knoxville, TN to the late Phillip Andrew Franklin and Eugenia Sue Fowler Garver. Phillis worked at AT&T for seven years and Kelly Food Company for fifteen years. She enjoyed crafts and working puzzles. Phillis was of the Baptist faith.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Nicole Bolick (Steve); three sons, Samuel James Worley II, Kenneth Ronald Worley, Jr. (Brandi) and Phillip Andrew Worley (Amanda); eleven grandchildren, Stephanie Winkler, Nicholas Burress, Callie Worley, Jacob Worley, Noah Worley, Reagan Worley, Gabe Worley, Maranda Worley, Michelle Worley, Sam Worley III and Eli Worley; four great-grandchildren, Jaden Roark, Jasmine Roark, Alexandrea Burress and Miles Worley and one soon to be born great-grandchild, Scarlett Winkler.
A service to honor the life of Phillis Worley will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 1, 2022 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home. The family will receive friends between the hours of 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM prior to the service on Sunday.
The graveside service and committal will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 2, 2022 in the Roselawn Memory Gardens, Johnson City. Pallbearers will be selected by family and friends. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:00 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Worley family.