ERWIN - Phillip “Tobe” Tobias, 80, Erwin passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in the Erwin Health Care Center. He was a native of Corvallis, Oregon and moved to Johnson City in 1964. He was a son of the late Rod and Marcella Tobias. Tobe was a veteran having served his country in the U.S Navy from 1960 to 1964 as a Quartermaster. He was of the Christian faith. Tobe worked as a State Vendor for many years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Ann Buckingham Tobias in 2009; also several brothers and sisters-in-law.

Survivors include his daughter, Susan Rich of Johnson City; a granddaughter, Lauren Moore and her husband, Daniel of Florida; great-granddaughter, Laikynn Moore; brothers, Ron Tobias and wife, Pam of Oregon and Randy Tobias and wife, Judy of North Carolina; a sister, Nancy Utt and husband, Mike of California; several nieces and nephews.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you