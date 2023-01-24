ERWIN - Phillip “Tobe” Tobias, 80, Erwin passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in the Erwin Health Care Center. He was a native of Corvallis, Oregon and moved to Johnson City in 1964. He was a son of the late Rod and Marcella Tobias. Tobe was a veteran having served his country in the U.S Navy from 1960 to 1964 as a Quartermaster. He was of the Christian faith. Tobe worked as a State Vendor for many years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Ann Buckingham Tobias in 2009; also several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Survivors include his daughter, Susan Rich of Johnson City; a granddaughter, Lauren Moore and her husband, Daniel of Florida; great-granddaughter, Laikynn Moore; brothers, Ron Tobias and wife, Pam of Oregon and Randy Tobias and wife, Judy of North Carolina; a sister, Nancy Utt and husband, Mike of California; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be conducted at 10:00 AM Friday, January 27, 2023 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor E.L. Wheeler officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 9:30 AM Friday at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City then proceed to the cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to the entire staff of Erwin Health Care Center for the wonderful care and compassion they provided.
