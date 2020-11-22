Phillip “Phil” Howard Stone, age 56, went to be with the Lord on November 20, 2020, at his home, of natural causes. Phil was born in Baltimore, Maryland and moved to East Tennessee in 1978. He was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School and resided in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Phil was known for his immense faith, love and dedication for the Lord. He was the most gentle spirit, always showing compassion and unconditional love for his family. Phil was so very kind, considerate and so thoughtful of others. He was the most selfless person that any of us knew. He will be deeply missed but we know he is rejoicing in the arms of his Lord and Savior.
Phil was preceded in death by his nephews, Kenneth Duane Hayes and Justin Matthew Stone. He leaves behind his parents, Jenny and Willie Stone; brothers, Michael Stone, Kevin (Holly) Stone, Jason (Lisa) Stone; sister, Lisa (Duane) Hayes; nieces, Shea (Keith) McMurray, Charity (Jake) Stone; nephews, Jordan Stone, Darren Stone, Kyle Stone, and a great niece, Saylor Stapleton.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm in the Chapel at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee. A service will be held at 2:00 pm with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. Interment to follow at East Tennessee Funeral Home Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or a charity of your choice.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Phillip “Phil” Howard Stone.