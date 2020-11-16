JOHNSON CITY - Phillip David Conforti, age 31, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of Joseph Conforti and Lisha Ann Vanover. He was preceded in death by one sister, Sunny Maria Conforti.
Phillip was a graduate of ETSU with an Associate’s Degree in Psychology. He worked for Citi Fiances and loved anything to do with Science and Computers.
He is survived by his mother, Sherry Vanover; maternal grandparents, Edward and Bessie Vanover; uncles, David Vanover, Larry Vanover, and Michael Tanner; aunts, Deborah Heatherly, Theresa Vanover, and Dona Stout; and niece, Autumn Raye Columbia.
There will be no formal services held.
The family would like to express their thanks to all the family and the staff at Core Services for all their love and care.
