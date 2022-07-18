JOHNSON CITY - Phillip A. Hill, 87, Johnson City passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was a native of Hampton, Tennessee and was a son of the late Samuel and Bonnie Johnson Hill. Phil was a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church and attended Oak Hill Freewill Baptist Church. He was a veteran having served his country in the U.S. Army. Phil was an avid fisherman and lifetime member of BASS Anglers Sportsman Society. He loved being outdoors, traveling and spending time helping friends and family. Phil truly was a faithful man serving God through the charity work he performed with his wife, and through her battles with cancer. He also cherished his puppies, his three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Sue Pickering Hill and four brothers, J.B., Elmer, Don and Arnold Hill.
Survivors include a son, Tony Hill and his wife, Paula of Toney, Alabama; a daughter, Tammy Hill of Johnson City; three sisters, Shelby Miller and husband, Ike of Elkart, IN, Geraldine Clawson and husband, Doug of Jonesborough and Sylvia Hughes and husband, Dayton of Elizabethton; four brothers, Kenneth Hill of Elizabethton, Roy Hill and wife, Barbara of Ringgold, GA, Wayne Hill and wife, Scarlett of Johnson City and Dewey Hill and wife, Sheree of Elizabethton; three grandchildren, Charles Hill, Robbie Hill and Abigail London and husband, Tyler; three great-grandchildren, Kaydence Hill, Lakelyn Watson and Malichai London; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Phil will be conducted at 12:00 PM Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Oak Hill Freewill Baptist Church, 434 Browns Branch Road, Hampton, TN 37658 with Rev. Dexter Brummitt and Rev. Terry Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the service hour. Interment will follow in the John Whitehead Cemetery in Hampton. Pallbearers will be Randall, Chris, Daniel, Charles and Robbie Hill, Jamie, Jeremy and J.D. Hughes.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Hill family. 423-928-2245