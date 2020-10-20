LIMESTONE - Philip Wayne Riddle, age 50, of Limestone, passed away on October 16, 2020. He was a 1988 graduate of David Crockett High School and received his B.S. degree from East Tennessee State University in 1996. Philip was a member of Salem Presbyterian Church. He lived most of his life at his childhood home in Limestone, except for six years when he was employed at Mount Mitchell, NC, a job he dearly enjoyed.
He was the son of Ronnie Riddle and Christine Keys and the grandson of William McKinley Campbell and Howard and Ina Riddle. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and his father who died just one month prior to Philip.
Philip was a sports enthusiast, he played basketball and baseball for David Crockett High School and one-year baseball at ETSU. Playing baseball was his favorite sport, but he was an avid fan of all sports throughout his life.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Christine Keys; step-father, Danny; step-brothers Danny Mack and Joey Keys; step-mother, Sharon Riddle; his girlfriend, Jennifer Whilhoit; aunt, Donna Riddle Pack (Gary); aunt, Frances Campbell; cousins, Alan Campbell (Debra), David Campbell, Seth, Luke, and Lacey Campbell and Travis Pack (Emily).
His mother would like to thank Alan and David Campbell, and Jennifer Whilhoit for their devotion to Philip.
Philip cherished his friendship with his buddies, especially John Branum, Ken Chandley, Jason Laws, Dustin Laughrun, James (Sugar Bill) Ruble, Mark Sams and others.
A public graveside service to honor the life of Philp W. Riddle will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Philadelphia Cemetery, next to Philadelphia Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Limestone. The service will be led by Rev. Robert White, Minster of Salem Presbyterian Church and eulogies by Santo Cicirello and Niota Hensley. Friends are asked to share their memories of Philip. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, those attending are encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers or other tributes, donations in Philip’s memory may be made to Salem Presbyterian Church, Washington College (P.O. Box 40, Telford, TN 37690).
Condolences may be sent to the Riddle family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
