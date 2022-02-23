MYRTLE BEACH, SC - A. Philip Mansy, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and formerly Johnson City, Tennessee, beloved husband of Dr. Donna Lachman Mansy, cherished father of Alexandra Mansy-Bowie (Chad), Katelyn M. Mansy (Cameron), and Austin P. Mansy, departed this earthly life on February 19, 2022, surrounded by many that loved him dearly.
Phil was born in Washington, D.C. on August 16, 1951, to Victor Michael Mansy and Tamam C. Mansy. He was raised in Alexandria, Virginia where he was a prolific small business owner and entrepreneur. Philip’s success in life was based largely on his loveable and charismatic personality. He never knew a stranger.
Phil is survived by sisters, Suzanne Noble (Robert), Yvonne Barefoot (Jeff), Teresa Mansy Cook (Anthony); brothers, Michael W. Mansy (Katherine), and George N. Mansy; grandchildren, Cheston, Emma, and John Bowie; and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Donna and Philip’s family would like to especially acknowledge his close relationship with his cousin, Joseph Ganim, who was his best friend and like a brother.
Philip was predeceased by his parents and granddaughter, Maryanne Bowie.
Phil’s family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (2211 E Lakeview Dr, Johnson City, TN). Burial will immediately follow, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. In honor of Philip’s memory, please feel free to wear bright and colorful clothing.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City 423-282-1521 is serving the family.