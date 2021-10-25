BLUFF CITY - Philip H. Carrier, age 87 of Bluff City, TN passed away October 19th, 2021 at his residence. He was born to Fred and Verda Carrier on November 6, 1933. He was the owner of Phil Carrier Meat Processing and Cattle Dealership.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 59 years, Jean Browning Carrier; A sister, JoAnn Carrier Dunlap; and a granddaughter Sarah Fanduzz
Those left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Elizabeth Carrier (Tami); Phyllis Fanduzz Eldridge (John); two sisters Marilyn Miller and Virginia Meredith; grandson, Joseph Andrew Fanduzz; granddaughter, Rachel Leigh Fanduzz; two great grandsons, Chance Bowen Fanduzz and Joseph Stephen Fanduzz II; several nieces and nephews and special friend Doris Sheppard.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to caregiver Freda “Susie” Tabit Justice and her associates that were very caring and helpful.
Graveside service will be conducted at Morning View cemetery in Bluff City on October 30th, 2021 at 2pm. Those that would like to attend please meet at the cemetery at 1:50 pm.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Amedisys Foundation or to a favorite charity of your choice
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. The family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.