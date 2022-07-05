Memorial service for Philip Gibson will be held at 4:00pm on June 25, 2022 at Allen & Allen Celebration of Life Chapel. Philip Forbes Gibson, age 87, of Thomasville passed away on June 17, 2022. He was born in Johnson City, TN, on July 27, 1934, son to the late Charles Sidney and Pernecy Sarah Gibson. Philip served in the Marines during the Korean Conflict and received National Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal, and United Nations Service Medal. He married Sheila Ann Mitchell on November 19, 1965. Philip was a member of First Baptist Church of Leesburg, GA, and retired from General Motors Corp. He enjoyed fishing, coin collecting, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing cards, gospel songs, black powder pistol collector and a coffee and candy connoisseur. Survivors include his wife, Sheila Gibson; children Debi, Rick, Terri, Kevin and Tammy; numerous grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Mark, and sister Delores Sharp.