ERWIN - Phil Harding, age 79, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at his home. A native of Flag Pond, Phil is the only son of the late William Guy and Mollie (Rice) Harding. Phil was a proud veteran of the United States Army, who continued his service at Mountain Home VA Medical Center until his retirement. He enjoyed 20 years of retirement with his family and friends. He was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, as well as several different areas of ministry. In addition to his parents, Phil is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Dorothy A. Harding and Lois A. Tipton.
Phil Harding has left behind to cherish his memory: Sister: Norma Jean Griffith and husband, Paul, of Erwin; Brother-in-law: Doyle Tipton, of Flag Pond; Several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Phil Harding in a committal service to be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor Charles David Byrd will officiate. Those who wish to attend the committal service should meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 1:50 pm for the service. Serving as active pallbearers will be John Harris, Tom Harris, Larry Pate, Paul Dempke, Ray White and Mike Riddle. Honorary pallbearers will be John Tipton, Lou Thornberry, Roy Garland, Carl Engle and Richard Bradford.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Phil Harding. through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.