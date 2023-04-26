Peter Vincent Ross, age 72, left this world peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was a long-time resident of Elizabethton, Tennessee where he lived with his loving wife, Catherine Clear-Ross of 42 years. He lovingly raised two daughters, Annie Elizabeth Wallace and Holly Keene (Joshua Keene) both of Elizabethton. He leaves behind three wonderful sisters, Ruth Ross, Rebekah Ross, and Mary Vandusen (Walter Vandusen) all of Soddy-Daisy, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent Richard Ross and Mildred Ellen Misien Ross.
He leaves behind four grandchildren: James Keene, William Ross Wallace, Jillian Keene, and Ava Wallace. His legacy lives on through his family.
He was of the Christian faith and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the City of Elizabethton in the Water Quality Division, and he held all the water quality license.
A service to celebrate the life of Peter Vincent Ross will be conducted at 12:30 PM on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Mike Koruschak officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Saturday.
The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Military honors will be accorded at the graveside. Active pallbearers will be Joshua Keene, James Keene, Ben Morton, Ben Roddy Morton, David Waddell, Peter Vandusen, Joshua Vandusen and Samuel Vandusen.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make a donation in honor of Peter to the church of your choice.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Ross family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.