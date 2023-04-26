Peter Vincent Ross, age 72, left this world peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was a long-time resident of Elizabethton, Tennessee where he lived with his loving wife, Catherine Clear-Ross of 42 years. He lovingly raised two daughters, Annie Elizabeth Wallace and Holly Keene (Joshua Keene) both of Elizabethton. He leaves behind three wonderful sisters, Ruth Ross, Rebekah Ross, and Mary Vandusen (Walter Vandusen) all of Soddy-Daisy, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent Richard Ross and Mildred Ellen Misien Ross.

