Peter Victor Sulkowski, 48, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on August 1, 2021. Peter was a beloved father, son, and uncle. Peter attended True Grace Church and was grateful for their outreach program. His loss leaves an immeasurable void in the hearts of his family and friends.
Peter grew up in Kingsport, TN. He attended St. Paul’s Preparatory School in Concord, NH, Davidson College, East Tennessee State University, and Oglethorpe University where he graduated with a B.S. in Psychology. He enlisted in the Army Reserves while in college and participated in an ROTC program. He was first stationed at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, NC with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was deployed to South Korea for 3 years, did a tour in Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom and was stationed in Kuwait for a year planning the drawdown in Iraq. Peter returned stateside to work at Fort McPherson in Atlanta, GA for several years and finally settled in Lacey, WA where he worked at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. He rose to the rank of Major. He was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon and Parachutist Badge. He left military service in 2014, and he has since been a student and a devoted father.
Peter was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Sidney and Nelle Scarborough; his paternal grandparents, Alfred and Ingeborg Sulkowski; and his uncle, Hubertus Sulkowski.
Peter is survived by his son, Kyle Lazatin-Sulkowski, who was his everything and the light of his life, and Kyle’s coparents, Anna Lazatin, and husband, Travis Ahlquist, Tacoma, WA; his mother, Lynn Scarborough, Johnson City, TN; his father, Viktor Sulkowski and wife, Linda Sulkowski, Jonesborough, TN; his sister, Elizabeth Wright and husband, William Wright, Kingsport, TN; his nephew, Samuel Wright and his niece, Lily Wright; his Aunt, Diane Lawrence and husband, Tom Lawrence, Ballwin, MO; and many cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be donated to Disabled American Veterans or the Fisher House Foundation.
A family service will be held at a later date.