JOHNSON CITY - Peter Henry Voigt, age 84, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 3, 2020 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Peter was born in Brooklyn, New York to the late William and Helen Muller Voigt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Voigt; and one brother, William Voigt, Jr.
Peter was a United States Army veteran, having served with the 187th Regiment. He retired from National Fuel Gas as a supervisor in training and public relations and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Peter was also a member of the Business Management Association in public relations and communications. He enjoyed crafts, traveling and was quite a handyman. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and being involved in sports with his boys.
Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Timothy Voigt, of Buffalo, NY and Craig Voigt and wife Caitlyn, also of Buffalo, NY; and two grandchildren, Miles Abraham Voigt and Juniper Voigt.
A memorial service will be announced at a later time.
