LIMESTONE - Perry Thomas Painter, 61, of Limestone, TN, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Painter attended House of the Lord Church and painted as long as his health permitted. Perry Painter was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had a love for fishing and his world was his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years: Susie Painter; daughter: April Painter Johnson; special grandchildren: Kadin and Noah Briggs; one sister: Shasta Jeffers; mother: Joyce Shelton; special niece: Tabitha Strong; special nephew: Doris Lee Cutshaw IV; mother-in-law: Charlotte Tipton; father-in-law: George Tipton; brothers-in-law: Oscar Tipton, Hubert Tipton; sister-in-law: Pat Tipton; son-in-law: Thomas Briggs; very special friends: Joe & Pam Wilson; Judy Briggs; very special nieces and nephews; special aunt Ruby McCurry.
He was preceded in death by his father: Chester Painter; daughter Misty Painter Briggs; sister: Rhonda Cutshaw; stepfather: Fred Shelton; father-in-law: George Tipton; brother-in-law: Freddie Tipton.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 4-7PM at Jeffers Funeral Chapel in Afton. A graveside service will be Friday, October 22, 2021 at 2PM at Liberty FWB Church Cemetery with Rev. Lynn Mercer and Rev. David Effler officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at 1PM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Scott Johnson, Hubert Tipton, Oscar Tipton, Brandon Cutshaw, Tony Casey, and Gregg Tipton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jordan Ayers and Rigo Gutierrez.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.