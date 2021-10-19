LIMESTONE - Perry Thomas Painter, age 61, of Limestone TN. passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Painter attended House of the Lord Church, and painted as long as his health permitted.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susie Painter. Daughter; April Johnson. Special Grandchildren; Kadin Briggs, and Noah Briggs. One sister; Shasta Jeffers. Mother; Joyce Shelton. Nieces and nephews; Dylan Reagan, Bryant Jeffers, Tabitha Strong, Doris Lee Cutshaw, Chris Tipton, and Gregg Tipton; aunt; Marsha Thompson; Mother-in-law; Charlotte Tipton. Brothers-in-law; Oscar Tipton and Hubert Tipton. Sister-in-law; Pat Tipton. Great nephew; Brandon Cutshaw.
Very Special friends; Pam and Joe Wilson
Mr. Painter was preceded in death by his father, Chester Painter. Daughter; Misty Painter Briggs. Sister; Rhonda Cutshaw. Stepfather; Fred Shelton. Father-in-law, George Gibson. Brother-in-law; Freddie Tipton.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 4-7 pm at Jeffers Funeral Chapel in Afton. A graveside service will be Friday October 22, 2021 at 2 pm at Liberty FWB Church cemetery, with Rev. Lynn Mercer and Rev. David Effler officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at 1 pm at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Scott Johnson, Hubert Tipton, Oscar Tipton, Brandon Cutshaw, Tony Casey and Gregg Tipton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jordan Ayers, Rigo Gutierrez and Ben Seboch
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.