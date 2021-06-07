Perry Dalmond Counts peacefully departed this earth on June 5, 2021 at the age of 91 at Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. He was born on October 22, 1929 in Haysi, Virginia, the fourth child of Henry Grady and Dixie Hay Counts. He grew up on a farm in Southwest Virginia with his family and graduated from Haysi High School in 1948. He pursued higher education at East Tennessee State University graduating in 1952 majoring in business. During his freshman year in college, he turned the corner in the Sherrod Library and meet Clare Belle Potter, a smart, cute, outgoing coed that would become the love of his life. They dated for 4 years and were married on March 6, 1954 at Locust Street Church of Christ in Johnson City. He later attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville where he earned a doctorate degree in business in 1971.
Perry's military career started with enrollment in the US Navy's Officers Candidate School where he graduated at the top of his class. He was assigned duty on the aircraft carrier USS Lake Champlain and for the next 4 years traveled the world focusing primarily on the Mediterranean Sea region during the Korean War conflict. When home he was based in Norfolk, Virginia and Newport, Rhode Island and later in Jacksonville, Florida. He was honorably discharged in 1957. In the private sector he served in senior administrative positions at Raytheon Corporation in Bristol, Tennessee overseeing production of munitions for the US military. Later he served as an assistant administrator at Johnson City Memorial Hospital followed by a long career at ETSU in the capacity of Director of Financial Aid and as well as a teaching professor in the College of Business retiring in 1986. After retirement he enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends in addition to golfing with his friends, volunteering for JCMCH community clinic, managing his investments and completing his daily exercise regimen.
Perry was a Christian believer having faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior. He and Clare were lifelong members of First Christian church in Johnson City, Tennessee. Perry was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings and their spouses (brothers James (Wilma) and Claude (Rita) and sister Bonnie (Junior)) and nephew Grady Hamm and nieces Debbie Francis and Nancy Walker.
Left to cherish his memory are Clare Potter Counts, his wife of over 67 years and his three children, sons Scott (Sandra) and Marc (Melody) and daughter Kim Hamby (John) and his seven grandchildren (Sarah Hamby, Wes Counts, Caroline Hamby, Claire Counts, Marcus Counts, Connor Counts, Chandler Counts), and special nephews and nieces including Larry Counts, Richard Counts, Sue Blevins, Paula Gentry, Cathy Paris, Susan Golden, David Hamm, James Walker, Mary Ann Walker, Carl Walker, Sherry Bates, Mari Whitney Henry, Lisa Potter, Tina Potter and David Campbell and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In continuation of his lifelong giving Perry donated his body to the ETSU College of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program to assist in the training of the next generation of health care providers and will be laid to rest at a later date.
The family extends a special thank you to everyone who participated in Perry's care and comfort including caregivers at Brookdale Assisted Living and Johnson City Medical Center, the pastoral staff at First Christian Church and to all family and the many friends who prayed for us during this difficult time. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday June 12, 2021 at First Christian Church in Johnson City, Tennessee. The family will receive friends in the Sanctuary beginning at 1:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Ministries 100 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN, 3760 1, the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, 1907 N Roan Street, Suite 409, Johnson City, TN 37601 or to other charities of the giver's choice.