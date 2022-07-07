JONESBOROUGH - Perry Dale Ward, 62, Jonesborough, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, unexpectedly, at his residence.
Perry was born in Johnson City and was a son of Edward McKinley Ward and the late Geneva Gail Lafollette Ward.
Perry was a 1977 graduate of Science Hill High School. He was an Army Veteran and served proudly for 13 years. Perry was an avid softball player and gardener. He loved his family and especially being a Papaw.
In addition to his mother, Perry was preceded in death by his twin brother, Terry Ward and son, Jeffrey Dale Ward.
Survivors include his loving wife of 22 years, Amy Carver Ward; children, Jennifer Trivett and husband Tim, Perry “PJ” Ward, Ed Ward and wife Zeandra, Hunter Ward and wife Sarah, Zach Garland and wife Makayla; 13 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; siblings, Sam Ward and wife Inez, Michael “Lynn” Ward and wife Judy, Joy Bowman and husband Speedy, Danny Ward and wife Donna, Tammy Hart and husband Bob; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his furry friend, Charlie.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Jones, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be conducted Monday, July 11, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. in Mountain Home National Cemetery in the Historic Site. Pallbearers will be chosen from friends and family. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 A.M. to follow in procession to the cemetery.
