ELIZABETHTON - Pennye Darlene Campbell Cable, 75, Elizabethton passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Jessie Willard & Edith Maxine Johnson Campbell. Pennye was a 1965 graduate of Hampton High School. She was a former Carter County School Bus Driver and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Chapter 17. Pennye was a member of Union Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Elwood Cable, a son: Vonell Chris Cable and a sister: Andrea Beth Campbell.
Survivors include a son & daughter-In-law: Marty & Crystal Cable. A Granddaughter & her husband: Callie & Ethan Miller. A Great-Granddaughter: Alex Paisley McKinney. A Brother-In-Law: Terry Lewis. Several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Charles Cable officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be Army Members of 2/27 Wolfhounds 68-69, Terry Lewis, Members of DAV Chapter 17, The Hampton High School Class of 1965 and the entire Millard & Mary Cable family. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for the excellent care she received. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
