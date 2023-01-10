ELIZABETHTON - Pennye Darlene Campbell Cable, 75, Elizabethton passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Jessie Willard & Edith Maxine Johnson Campbell. Pennye was a 1965 graduate of Hampton High School. She was a former Carter County School Bus Driver and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Chapter 17. Pennye was a member of Union Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Elwood Cable, a son: Vonell Chris Cable and a sister: Andrea Beth Campbell.

Survivors include a son & daughter-In-law: Marty & Crystal Cable. A Granddaughter & her husband: Callie & Ethan Miller. A Great-Granddaughter: Alex Paisley McKinney. A Brother-In-Law: Terry Lewis. Several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.