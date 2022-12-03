JOHNSON CITY - Our dear momma Penny Guy, 70, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2022 after a brief illness surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
She was born January 28, 1952 in Banner Elk, North Carolina to the late Renes & Martha Dugger Harmon. She retired fromTexas Instruments as an Administrative Secretary. She spent her life devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. She showed by example what unconditional love is. She was selfless, giving and the strongest woman we’ve ever known. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and soul mate of 49 years, Counce Guy who passed away August 21, 2019.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters: Jenni Crowe, Wesley Chapel, Florida and Becky Barlow, Johnson City. Her Grandchildren: Morgan (Jon) Rinke and Dillon Barlow, Her sister: Bea Montgomery and brother: Tony Harmon and her cat and best friend “Grey.”
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday December 5, 2022 in the funeral home. Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to her favorite charity: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105-9959 or www.stjude.org. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.