JOHNSON CITY - Our dear momma Penny Guy, 70, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2022 after a brief illness surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

She was born January 28, 1952 in Banner Elk, North Carolina to the late Renes & Martha Dugger Harmon. She retired fromTexas Instruments as an Administrative Secretary. She spent her life devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. She showed by example what unconditional love is. She was selfless, giving and the strongest woman we’ve ever known. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and soul mate of 49 years, Counce Guy who passed away August 21, 2019.

