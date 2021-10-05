Pennie (Shook) Terry, 60, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 2nd after a battle with non-alcoholic Liver Cirrhosis. Pennie was born and raised in Elizabethton, TN and graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1978. Pennie was originally a member of Hunter First Baptist Church and most recently was a member of Believers Church in Kingsport. Pennie was a servant for Jesus, as well as a servant for others. Any time friends and family were in need, Pennie was always there to help. Pennie’s love and joy was her grandson, Braxton, who she always called “her precious”.
Pennie was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Barbara (Tedder) Shook. She is survived by her husband Brent of 33 years, her daughter BreAnna, and her son Blake (Amber) including her grandson, Braxton. She was also survived by her brother Dale Shook (Kelly), and sister Jackie Potter (Brian) as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at Believers Church meeting at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1593 Warpath Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664, on Saturday, October 9th with receiving of friends from 1-4 P.M. with the service to follow. Graveside will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park on Monday, October 11th at 10 A.M.
The family would like to sincerely thank all the doctors and nurses of JCMC ICU, with a special thank you to Rachael who took special care of Pennie, and everyone for all of the prayers and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pennie’s name to Believers Church of Kingsport or Driven 2 Save Lives.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Terry family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.