ELIZABETHTON - Peggy Sue Stiltner, age 84, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Peggy was born in McClure, Virginia to the late Fred Greer and Savannah (Hay) Greer Counts. In addition to her parents, Peggy was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Cindy Stiltner.
Peggy was a wonderful, godly mother and was a faithful and devoted member of Deliverance Church of God in Hampton where she played piano and was the secretary of finances. Peggy loved the Lord and spent her life giving testimony and praising the Lord in song with Gospel Trio for many years and also the Freedomaires. Along with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, church was her life. Peggy also volunteered at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Those left to cherish Peggy’s life and memory include two children, Denise (David) Hilton of Johnson City and Dwight Stiltner of Elizabethton; four grandchildren, Brittany (Stephen) Williams of Gray, Cory (Esther) Hilton of Elizabethton, Tanner Stiltner and Garrett Stiltner both of Elizabethton; two great grandchildren, Jayden Williams and Maci Williams both of Gray; and a very special friend, Mack Presnell of Johnson City. Many church family and friends also survive.
A celebration of Peggy’s home going will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Reverend Mack Presnell, Pastor H H Bradshaw, and Dr. David Hilton officiating. The family will receive friends and family between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.
The committal and entombment will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie and Jacqueline Slagle, Ashton Slagle, Ethel Birchfield and Barbara Trent. Those wishing to attend the entombment service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 AM on Wednesday.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Stiltner family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Peggy Sue Stiltner.