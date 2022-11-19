ELIZABETHTON - Peggy Sue Stiltner, age 84, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Peggy was born in McClure, Virginia to the late Fred Greer and Savannah (Hay) Greer Counts. In addition to her parents, Peggy was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Cindy Stiltner.

Peggy was a wonderful, godly mother and was a faithful and devoted member of Deliverance Church of God in Hampton where she played piano and was the secretary of finances. Peggy loved the Lord and spent her life giving testimony and praising the Lord in song with Gospel Trio for many years and also the Freedomaires. Along with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, church was her life. Peggy also volunteered at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

