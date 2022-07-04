FLETCHER, NC - Peggy Marie Connor Cartee, 90, of Fletcher, NC passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022. Peggy was a former resident of Johnson City, TN and Piney Flats, TN.
Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. J.C. Cartee.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Beth Robinson and son-in-law, Bill Robinson of Hillsborough, NC, and nieces, Linda Smart and Lisa Rogers.
Friends will be received for visitation at Shuler Funeral Home in Hendersonville, NC on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm. The interment will take place at Shepherd Memorial Park in Hendersonville, NC on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Please view a complete obituary and share condolences at www.shulerfuneralhome.com