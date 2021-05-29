JOHNSON CITY - Peggy Lee Snell, 94, Johnson City passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Barnsdall, Oklahoma and was a daughter of the late Harold Earl and Francis Harger Earl. She was a graduate of Barnsdall High School and Oklahoma Baptist University. Mrs. Snell was an outstanding cook and baker, avid reader and loved the outdoors and the Appalachian Mountains. She lived in a time when wives were still “stay at home mothers”. Mrs. Snell returned to work at Pet Dairy, Thor Power Tool Company and Alamite Corporation. She was always ready to lend a hand or give advice when solicited. She was a great listener and always quick to offer an ear or a shoulder to cry on. Mrs. Snell was loved by all who knew her and she put the need of others before her own, especially with family. As a result she sacrificed much but never complained. She loved family including her sister-in-law, nieces and nephews. Mrs. Snell lived through the Depression and many wars from World War II to the present. Her patriotism was second to none. She leaves many who knew her, friends and family. At times she even became a surrogate mother to some. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert L. Snell; a son, Steven Snell; siblings, Harold Earl Jr. and Ella Sue Frost.
Survivors include a son Scott Snell of Johnson City; two grandchildren, Jeff and Stephanie Snell; four great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Snell will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Randall Carrier officiating. The service will be streamed live on Woodall-Anderson and Dugger’s facebook page. Graveside services will follow in the Roselawn Memory Park. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until the service hour.
