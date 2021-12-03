ELIZABETHTON - Peggy Jo Carriger, age 91, of Elizabethton, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at her home. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to the late Tom Carriger and Pearl Collins Carriger. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her brother, Tom “Mac” McDonald Carriger and wife Cathryn, longtime partner and the love of her life Alan Lee Hubatka, Nephew Tom F. Carriger, a niece Marilyn Carriger and a special cousin as well as close friend Peggy Sue Carriger.
Peggy was of the Baptist faith and attended First Baptist Church in Elizabethton. She loved her family and enjoyed traveling and entertaining. Peggy was always on the go and loved life.
Those left to cherish Peggy’s memory are her niece, Diane Carriger Miller and husband Gary; cousin, Jimmy Jackson; Robin Gibson and daughter Kim Gibson of the home; Gayla Combs, Karen Pearman, and Jeff Blevins who were all caregivers that she loved like family.
A graveside service will held at the Happy Valley Memorial Park, Elizabethton, Tennessee on Monday December 6th, at 2 P.M. Those wishing to attend are asked to be at the cemetery at 1:50 P.M.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers she had as well as the medical staff that had cared for her recently.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may donate to your local food bank or “The Christmas Box”.
Online Condolences may be shared and viewed with the family on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Carriger family.