“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:” 2 Timothy 4:7 (KJV)
ERWIN - Peggy “Jill” Story Burgner, 50, of Erwin, TN passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family on May 27, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Lionel and Lucy Story and Robert and Johnnie Parks.
She was born to David and Nell Story on September 17, 1970 in Johnson City, TN. She graduated from Unicoi County High School in 1988. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Tusculum University. Jill was a teacher at South Central Elementary School in Washington County, TN, where she lovingly served her students, their families, and the rest of the community. During her years at South Central, Jill served as: MathElite and ScienceElite scholar, cheerleader coach, volleyball coach, and Teacher of the Year. She also served as Secretary of the Upper East Tennessee Council of Teachers of Mathematics.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband Hank Burgner. They were married on August 20, 1988, at Calvary Baptist Church, in Erwin, TN. She also leaves behind three children, Jessica Ridley (Micah) of Erwin, TN; Jared Burgner (Sarah) of Jonesborough, TN; and Abigail Burgner of Erwin, TN. She was Gammy to one precious granddaughter, Caroline Jillianne Ridley. Kimberlee Taylor (Wayne) of Jonesborough, TN and Amanda Baker (Grady) of Jonesborough, TN are her sisters. Other family members include her parents-in-law, David and Jane Burgner of Erwin, TN; sisters-in-law, Tommie Richardson and Elizabeth Thompson; numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on June 1, 2021 from 5pm-7pm at Valley Funeral Home in Erwin, TN. Funeral service to follow at 7pm with Reverend Joey Murdock officiating. Graveside service will be held on June 2, 2021 at 1pm at Bumpus Cove Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Mike Barcel, Wayne Taylor, Grady Baker, Zane Baker, Atticus Baker, Freddie Morrow, Jerry Walls, James Story, and Jacob Morrow. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnnie Story, Ronnie Story, Vernon Story, Robert Parks, and James McKinney.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that donations be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Peggy “Jill” Story Burgner through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.