Peggy Jean Snyder Hodges went to be at home with the Lord on the morning of Sunday, June 13, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Peggy was born October 18, 1934, in Butler, TN, the firstborn of Elbert H. and Alice Reece Snyder. She attended Mary Hughes School. At the age of 16, she married her lifelong sweetheart, Graham Hodges, of Piney Flats. Their marriage endured for over 68 years, until Graham’s passing just 16 months ago.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Dean Snyder, and her sister Betty Snyder Bennett, and sister-in-law Judy Snyder.
She is survived by her three children: Rondy Lynn Hodges and wife Diana, Linda Kay Hodges Smith and husband, Larry, and Mark Edward Hodges and wife Vickie. Peggy adored her 11 grandchildren: Alan Hodges (April), Spencer Hodges, Tyler Hodges (Samantha), Mackenzie Hodges Moore (Philip), Amy Lynn Coppedge, Daniel Smith (Vanessa), Sarah Smith King (Jonathan), Geoffrey Smith (fiancé Lindsey), Jaime Hodges Johnson (Steven), Riley Hodges Sturgill (Jeremiah), step-grandson Joseph Hurley (Lauren). Her 11 great grandchildren are Allison Hodges, Kaylyn and Ryne Smith, Allison and Josiah Johnson, Pelegren and Theodore Sturgill, Elizabeth Hodges and baby brother to be born in August, Izabella and Olivia Hurley. She is also survived by her brother, Joe Snyder, sister-in-law Laura Snyder, brother-in-law Richard Bennett; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.
She was a member of New Bethel Presbyterian Church for 70 years, where she was active in the Presbyterian Women, served in many Vacation Bible Schools, and was adored for the hundreds of Jello eggs she would make for the children at Easter. She and Graham served for many years delivering Meals On Wheels. She was a past member of the Piney Flats Ruritan Club.
She worked for many years as a bank teller, beginning with First Peoples Bank, and retiring from First American Bank. So many people knew her for her outgoing and kind care for her customers.
Even though she lived frugally, Peggy was a very generous giver. She was well known for the joy she received from sharing hospitality and her good cooking. No one ever left her house hungry, and often with extras to go. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoyed her rapt attention and affection. To this day, her no-bake cookies have not been matched; she was always prepared to have a batch ready at a moment’s notice. She and Graham shared many happy days at Roan Mountain campground, where they introduced their grandchildren to the joys of camping, creek wading, s’mores, hot chocolate, and popcorn. She was a woman with a green thumb; she loved flowers and gardening and emphasized that one must be out there at the crack of dawn in order to have the best garden. She was especially fond of thick-sliced tomato sandwiches with a lot of mayonnaise.
The family would like to thank Deanna White, Barbara Good, and Sheila Frazier for taking such loving care of Peggy in the last year. Additional thanks go to Providence Home Health and Caris Hospice.
The family of Peggy Hodges will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Angus Shaw and Pastor Scott Wise officiating. A committal service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday at New Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Piney Flats. Pallbearers will be Peggy’s grandsons. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Bethel Memorial Fund, 592 New Bethel Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hodges family. (423) 282-1521