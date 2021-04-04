BRISTOL, TN - Peggy Jean Booher, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at her residence. She was born May 1, 1940 in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Leonard W. and Marie Harrison Roberts. Peggy was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and worked as manager for Gordon Jewelry. She was a member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. Peggy was an avid golfer and bowler and she loved watching her grandchildren play sports.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Gerald Dean Booher; daughter, Dena Marie Large and husband Byron, II; son. Travis Hunter Booher and wife Jennifer; three grandchildren, Madison Booher, Fisher Booher and Chase Scalf.
The funeral service will be held 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jamie Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Glenwood Cemetery.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.