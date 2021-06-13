PINEY FLATS - Peggy J. Hodges, Piney Flats, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hodges family. (423) 282-1521
