The Lord is my strength and song” Exodus 15:2
JOHNSON CITY - Peggy Harvey Street was born in Watauga, Tennessee on January 2, 1937 and went to her eternal reward on January 8, 2021, in Johnson City, Tennessee. She was the daughter of John and Irene Lacy Harvey and was preceded in death by her husband, AJ Street. Also, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Dexter and Frankie Harvey, and sister Theresa Luchini Whiddon. She is survived by her son, James Joseph Street of Johnson City, and her brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Betty Harvey of Franklin, Tennessee, and by special cousin, Tommy J. Andrews and his wife Jewel of Johnson City. In addition, she leaves several beloved nieces and nephews.
Peggy was a member of West Main Christian Church where she was instrumental in establishment of Loaves and Fishes Outreach Ministry to the poor and homeless and the Light and Salt Prayer Group. She also taught Bible classes at the Johnson City Girls Club for many years.
Peggy was a member of the Harvey Family Singers for over 65 years where she sang alto and traveled throughout the region spreading the joy of Jesus through Southern Gospel Music. She and her family singers were recognized in 2010 by the Tennessee House of Representatives for their unremitting service to God and to humanity through their singing. She is now singing in the heavenly chorus.
In continuation of her spirit of giving and in accordance with her wishes, her body was donated to Quillen College of Medicine.
Lastly, the family wishes to express appreciation to the staff of Cornerstone Village for the loving care which Peggy received there.
A memorial service at West Main Christian Church is planned for the spring.