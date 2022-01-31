ERWIN - Peggy Elaine Bogart Bailey, age 92, Erwin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Saturday, January 29, 2022. She is a daughter of the late Sam J. and Flo Peterson Bogart. Peggy was a lifelong resident of Erwin.
She retired from Erwin National Bank where she worked as a Bank Teller and Bookkeeper for twenty-seven years. Peggy was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. She loved going to church, cooking and taking care of her home.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, James O. Bailey; twin daughters, Jill Lynn and Susan Lea Bailey; two brothers: Bill and James Bogart; one sister, Bobbie Harris.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, one son, Patrick Bailey (Sonja), Jonesborough; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Reverend Les Honeycutt will officiate. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Peggy to: Freedom Baptist Church, 549 North Elm Street, Erwin, TN 37650.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Bailey family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Bailey family. (423) 743-1380.