STATESVILLE, NC - Peggy Ann McKeehan Taylor, 88, of Statesville, NC, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2021 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. She was born June 6, 1933 in Elizabethton, TN. She was the daughter of the late Dewey Bruce “Jack” and Cora Evelyn Rhea McKeehan.
Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband James Roy Taylor, and two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Taylor and Dylan Taylor.
She was a lifetime member of Oak Grove Christian Church in Elizabethton, TN. She graduated from Happy Valley High School and retired from the Rowan-Salisbury School System.
Survivors include her sons, Mark Taylor and wife, Linda, of Statesville, NC and Eric Taylor of Columbia, SC; daughter, Mary Ann Major of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Sara Major and Christopher Major of Colorado Springs, CO, Joshua Taylor and Margaret Taylor of Ringgold, GA; great-granddaughter, Mahaley Grace-Ann Major of Colorado Springs, CO; two sisters Pauletta Harsh and Patty Sims of Elizabethton, TN, and Joy Hawkins of Kodak, TN; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside services for Peggy Ann McKeehan Taylor will be held at 10 A.M. Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery, (The New Annex) 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684. Please arrive by 9:45 am for the graveside service. Family members are invited to lunch at Central Community Christian Church.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Taylor family.