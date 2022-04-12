JONESBOROUGH - Peggy Ann Henley, age 80, of Jonesborough, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at her home. A native of Embreeville, Peggy is a daughter of the late Thomas Lee and Nora (Helton) Miller. She was a member of Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church. She loved her grandchildren, reading her Bible every morning and sitting on her front porch. She was a member of the Ladies Aid at Embreeville Cove. Peggy cherished and loved her sister, Helen. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Kenneth Richard Henley; siblings: Jack Miller, Henry Miller, Tommy Miller, Dorothy “Toots” Turske and Bessie White; Father-in law, Robert Henley; mother-in-law, Maude Henley; and son-in-law: Reverend Amos Penley.
Peggy Ann Henley has left behind to cherish her memory: daughters: Susan Penley and Teresa Deakins (Steve); grandchildren: Brooke McInturff (Brandon) and Arili Deakins; great-grandsons: Lawson McInturff and A.J. McInturff; sister: Helen Gouge; several nieces and nephews; special nieces: Christa Carey, Debra Gouge and Beverly Broyles; sisters-in-law: Margaret Miller and Becky Miller; special friends: Judy Deakins and Hannah Francis.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Dr. Hanson and staff and Ballad Hospice.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Peggy Ann Henley in a funeral service to be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church. Reverend Brian Brown and Charlie Freeman will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 12:00 PM and will continue until service time on Saturday at Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church. A committal service will be held in Bumpus Cove Cemetery following the funeral service. Those attending the committal service should meet at Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church by 2:00 PM for the service and to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be: Charlie Freeman, Brandon McInturff, Thomas Davis, David Carey, Lewis Kunkel, Kenneth Lee Silvers, Ray White, Bobby Broyles, Zac Bennett, Bill Dearstone and James Story. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Deakins, the men of Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church and the men of the family.
