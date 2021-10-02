ELIZABETHTON - Peggy Ann Ferrell Walker Harrah, 87, Elizabethton, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
Peggy was a native of Johnson City and a daughter of the late Carl and Helen Blevins Ferrell.
Peggy was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. She retired from the Veterans Administration where she worked as a Secretary in the Radiation Department.
In addition to her parents, Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Harrah, brothers, Oscar Ferrell, Harley Ferrell, Ed Ferrell, sisters, Frances Campbell and Mary Bowman.
Survivors include sons, Skip Walker and wife Judy, and Tony Walker; grandchildren, Jeremy Walker, Michael Walker, Melissa Ferraro, Angela Lewis; step-children, Linda Blevins and Herb Harrah Jr.; great-grandchildren, Chandler and Campbell Lewis; brother, Steve Ferrell; several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted Monday, October 4, 2021, at 12:00 P.M., in Monte Vista Memorial Park, with Pastor Garry Edwards, officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, is honored to serve the Harrah family. (928-6111)