JOHNSON CITY - Pauline Odom Cross, 96, Johnson City passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at her residence in the company of her son. She was a native of Morristown and was the daughter of James Covie Odom and Cordie Manis Odom. Mrs. Cross was a teacher at University School for many, many years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Georgia Odom Olson, Fern Odom Calfee and by her husband, Robert Lee Cross Jr..
Survivors include her son, Robert Lee Cross III and his wife, Ping of Johnson City; two granddaughters, Sydney and Sophia of Johnson City; also two nephews, Jim and Gary Calfee. It was Mrs. Cross’s wish to be cremated and no formal services held.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Cross family. 423-928-2245