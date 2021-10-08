JOHNSON CITY – Pauline (Polly) Miller Archer-Phillips, 88, died October 6, 2021, in Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center, Elizabethton, TN from multiple health complications. Born August 5, 1933, she was the youngest of ten children of Tommy and Ella Miller, Embreeville, TN.
Growing up in The Great Depression, Polly learned the importance of a strong work ethic and helping others. After graduating from Lamar High School where she played varsity basketball, Polly worked as a secretary at Free Service Tire Store in Erwin, followed by a similar job at S. Steel Ball and Bearing. She later accepted a position as a bookkeeper for Baylor and Backus which is now a full-service accounting firm. Her perseverance led to a position at East Tennessee State University in the Department of Admissions, and her true calling: working with students. Later her responsibilities included Veterans Affairs and guiding them in transitioning from military service to enrolling in university classes. Known as a “get things done” person, Polly became a cherished friend and a second mom to countless students.
ETSU and the State Department of Veterans Affairs recognized her dedication and service throughout her career. And beginning in 1996, the Upward Bound Veterans present the Polly Archer Scholarship to the ETSU veteran student with the best yearly academic performance.
As a young working mother, Polly was involved with her Sunday school class and the Youth at Pinecrest Baptist Church. She later attended Bethesda Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school. Polly was an active member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Ladies Axillary and the Johnson City Business and Professional Women’s Club.
She was married to Robert “Bob Archer” for 59 years until his death June 5, 2009. They had two children Carl Archer (Patty) and Teresa Lawson (Jim). Grandsons Chad (Stephanie), Great granddaughter Lexie, Cody Archer (Morgan) and Great-grandson Rylan.
In March 2011, Polly married Hubert “Billy” Phillips and gained a bonus family: daughter Sherri Phillips Poeckert, son-in-law (Rev. Kevin Poeckert) of Rockingham, VA., son Rodney Phillips (Julie), and grandchildren Christopher and Kayla of Hillsborough, NC, and Jordan of Denton, TX. Billy is a loving and dedicated husband that gave Polly unwavering support and care throughout their marriage.
A special thank you to the Hillview Nurses, and the entire staff for the professional care and loving compassion that they gave Polly and her family. You are all special people, and we are eternally grateful.
Reverend Kevin Poeckert, Mt. Clinton United Methodist Church will officiate a private graveside service at Bethesda Cemetery on Monday, October 11 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, New York 10306 or Bethesda Methodist Church, 4755 Cherokee Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Phillips family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821