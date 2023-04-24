Pauline McKinney Little Hoilman, born June 8, 1923, of Ivy Hall Nursing Home and formerly from Johnson City, Tennessee, went home to meet her Lord on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Mrs. Hoilman was a native of Carter County and was the daughter of the late Merritt and Cinda McKinney.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hoilman was preceded in death by her first husband, C.E. (Gene) Little and her second husband, Paul Hoilman; her daughter, Dr. Penny Little Smith; her son-in-law, Dr. Stephen Smith; her brothers, Ethan, Hoover, and Ben McKinney; and sisters, Virginia Berry, Lena McKinney, Edith Sutton, and Naomi McKinney; sister-in-law, Kaitlyn (Susie) McKinney; and a stepson, Keith Hoilman.

