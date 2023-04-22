Pauline McKinney Little Hoilman, born June 8, 1923, of Ivy Hall Nursing Home and formerly from Johnson City, Tennessee, went home to meet her Lord on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Mrs. Hoilman was a native of Carter County and was the daughter of the late Merritt and Cinda McKinney.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hoilman was preceded in death by her first husband, C.E. (Gene) Little and her stepson, Paul Hoilman; her daughter, Dr. Penny Little Smith; her son-in-law, Dr. Stephen Smith; her brothers, Ethan, Hoover, and Ben McKinney; and sisters, Virginia Berry, Lena McKinney, Edith Sutton, and Naomi McKinney; sister-ion-law, Kaitlyn (Susie) McKinney; and a stepson, Keith Hoilman.
Mrs. Hoilman is survived by a stepson, Danny Hoilman (Luann), Johnson City, Tennessee; step grandsons, Paul and Scott Hoilman, Johnson City, Tennessee; and step granddaughter, Nikki Adkins and son Mason, Johnson City, Tennessee; a special niece, Pat Burrow (Larry); sisters-in-law, Joann McKinney, Marlene McKinney and Francis Jewett, Elizabethton, Tennessee. Several other nieces and nephews also survive.
Mrs. Hoilman retired from NARC after 20 years of service. After her husband Paul retired, they enjoyed traveling and spending time in Florida.
Mrs. Hoilman was a member of Skyline Heights Baptist Church and also attended Mountain View Baptist Church, Johnson City, Tennessee.
A committal and entombments service to honor the life of Pauline McKinney Little Hoilman will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Washington County Memory Gardens, Mausoleum Chapel of Memories in Johnson City, Tennessee with Pastor Nathan Jennings, officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews, friends, and neighbors of Mrs. Hoilman. Those wishing to attend the committal service are asked to meet at Washington County Memory Gardens at 1:50 PM on Tuesday.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for their love and excellent care of Mrs. Hoilman and a special thank you to Christy and Lisa for their love, support and care of Pauline.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may donate to First Freewill Baptist Church, 706 First Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
