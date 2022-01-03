Pauline Juanita Peterson passed on to Heaven on New Year’s Eve, 2021, at the age of 87. She was a native of Unicoi County, and the daughter of Cordia and Hobert Hensley. A loving homemaker, Pauline greatly enjoyed trying new recipes and making candy. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Morris Glenn Peterson, daughter Cheri Peterson Arthur, son-in-law David Arthur and grandsons, Joey and Aaron Arthur. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Peterson, as well as her 13 siblings. Her siblings included: brothers, Bill Hensley, Edward Hensley, Jimmy Hensley, Eugene Hensley, Roy Hensley and Wayne Poore and sisters Roxie Nelson, Kathleen Ambrose, Willadean Edwards and Mildred Edney. In addition, she was preceded in death by three siblings who passed away as infants.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Pauline Juanita Peterson in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Joe Arthur will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 6:00 pm on Tuesday and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 5, 2021 at McInturff Cemetery, in the Rock Creek Community. Pastor Charles David Byrd will officiate the committal service. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:30 pm on Wednesday, to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be notified.
