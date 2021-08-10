HAMPTON - Pauline Hughes Whitehead, 92, Hampton, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home after a brief illness. She was born March 6, 1929 in Bakersville, North Carolina to the late Waites & Geneva McKinney Hughes. She had lived in Tennessee most of her life. She was a member of the Simerly Creek Fellowship Believers Church. She loved to work in her garden, flowers and loved to sew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Narvel Whitehead, a son: Calvin Whitehead and several brothers & sisters.
Survivors include a daughter: Angie Matice & husband Lee, Walterboro, South Carolina, a son: Alvin Whitehead, Elizabethton. One Granddaughter: Bethany Isaacs. A twin sister: Olene Arrowood and Myrtle Thomas both of Bakersville, North Carolina. A sister-in-law: Shirley Whitehead. Several nieces & nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Whitehead Cemetery with the Rev. Greg Whitehead officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for the excellent care she received during her stay there. The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 noon Thursday in Memorial Funeral Chapel Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
