June 28, 1932 - February 4, 2022
Pauline Smith DuFresne, age 89, of Vale, NC passed away February 4, 2022, peacefully at Home in NC with her daughter by her side and was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven.
She was born June 28, 1932, in Augusta Maine to the late Beulah Hayes of Maine.
Pauline enjoyed her family and friends, she was always faithful and compassionate to her loved ones and friends. She was a member of several churches during her life and enjoyed fellowship at all. She attended the Metropolitan Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1953. Her career in nursing continued until retirement. She enjoyed reading, watching the birds and outdoor animals. Pauline will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Peter David DuFresne.
She is survived by her son, Dana DuFresne of Agawam, Mass; Her daughter Denise St Onge and son-in-law Peter St Onge of Vale NC; Stepson David DuFresne of Bethany Beach Delaware; Stepdaughter Diane Reposa and son-in-law Dave Reposa of Ocean View Delaware. Many special Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 at Pinecrest Baptist Church, 2129 Old Lewis Road, Johnson City, TN. Burial with her husband at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City TN will be private.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be sent to the Pinecrest Baptist Church.