UNICOI - The family of Pauline Black Linville, age 94, of Unicoi, is happy to announce the passing of Mrs. Linville into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, August 8, 2022. While she will be extremely missed, we take comfort in the fact she is in Heaven, receiving her Heavenly rewards.
Mrs. Linville was born on Monday, February 6, 1928, on top of Black’s Mountain in Cocke County, Tennessee to Reuben and Ethel Black. She attended school there and graduated from Cosby High School in 1945. Then, she moved to Unicoi, Tennessee where she married Jim Linville. They were married sixty-six years and had three sons. She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Linville was the epitome of what a Christian woman should be in the way she lived her life. She was kind, loving and her home was always open to her family, children, and their friends. All who entered her home was treated as family and Mrs. Linville loved and disciplined each one as she would her own children. She lived a true Christian life often instructing her children, nieces, nephews and their friends in Christian values, ethics and how to live a pleasing life for the Lord. Even though Mrs. Linville never transferred her membership from Black’s Mountain Chapel Church, she was faithful at Unicoi United Methodist Church most of her life and supported the church with her presence and tithes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Black, her sister, Becky Samples and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Linville leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories of her, three sons: Jeff Linville (Lynda), Larry Linville (Angie), all of Unicoi, and Keith Linville (Sherry), Pigeon Forge; six grandchildren: Shauna Teaster (Dr. David), Heather Willis (Ryan), Jimmy Linville (Michelle), Mendy Ahractzin (Geredo), Brian Linville, Dr. Sophia Lee (Dr. Kenneth Hoang) and ten great grandchildren. Pauline was also like a mother to her brother Bill’s daughters: Pamela Black Bradshaw (Lynn), Deborah Black, Becky Black Langston (deceased) and Billie Katherine Black; several other nieces and nephews also survive.
Mrs. Linville’s family will receive friends on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Mike Pinner will officiate the 7:00 p.m. service. Music will be provided by Martha Pinner and Queenie Wheeler. Her committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the Unicoi Funeral Home by 10:30 a.m. on Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Mrs. Pauline Linville to: Unicoi United Methodist Church, 702 Virginia Street, Unicoi, TN 37692 and/or Coy Trivette Shoe Fund, c/o Johnson City Elk’s Lodge, 121 W. Adams Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.