UNICOI - The family of Pauline Black Linville, age 94, of Unicoi, is happy to announce the passing of Mrs. Linville into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, August 8, 2022. While she will be extremely missed, we take comfort in the fact she is in Heaven, receiving her Heavenly rewards.

Mrs. Linville was born on Monday, February 6, 1928, on top of Black’s Mountain in Cocke County, Tennessee to Reuben and Ethel Black. She attended school there and graduated from Cosby High School in 1945. Then, she moved to Unicoi, Tennessee where she married Jim Linville. They were married sixty-six years and had three sons. She was a homemaker.

