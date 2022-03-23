ELIZABETHTON - Paulette Carr, age 75 of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Paulette was a retired LPN and loved her family very much. The activities she enjoyed the most included working in her flowers, quilting, canning and working on a farm.
Paulette Carr is preceded in death by parents; Warren and Aylitta (Stump) Helbert, and all of her siblings, she was the last living member of her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 57 years, James Carr, three sons; Jamie Carr (Lori), Ronnie Carr and Steven Carr (Jennifer) of Elizabethton; nine grandchildren, Brittney Barnett (Chris), Taylor Jaynes (Tyler), Chyenne Carr, Ronnie Lee Carr (Savannah), Chad Allen Carr, Allison Cole (Timmy), Justin Walker Carr (Rebecca), Jesse Warren Carr (Alayna) and Emily Amanda Beck (Rick); eighteen great-grandchildren, Jordyn Barnett, Paxton Barnett, Hayden Jaynes, Easton Jaynes, Brik Jaynes, baby boy Grey due in May, Hannah Carr, McKenley Carr, Addison Carr, Salem Carr, Brennah Carr, Brooklynn Cole, Karson Cole, Emersyn Cole, Jasmine Carr, Skylar Beck, Arthur James Beck and Peyton Addison Carr, as well as several nieces and nephews also survive.
The graveside service and interment to honor the life of Paulette Carr will be conducted at 2:00pm on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Carr-Lyons Cemetery with Pastor Mark Street officiating. Active Pallbearers will be Steven Carr, Justin Carr, Jesse Carr, Ronnie Carr, Chad Carr and Robert Norris. Honorary Pallbearers include Rick Beck, Timmy Cole, Tucker Kardos, and Lee Woodby. Those who wish to attend are asked to arrive at the funeral home by 1:15pm to travel in procession to the cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home in Elizabethton.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the Paulette Carr family.